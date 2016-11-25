Woman accused of second DWI after wrecking mom's car A West Monroe woman is facing multiple charges after an early morning car wreck on Philpot Road. Check out this story on thenewsstar.com: http://tnsne.ws/2gowkcF According to an arrest affidavit for Chelsea Smith, 25, 324 Arrant Road, deputies responded to a complaint of a stranded motorist that told OPSO headquarters she had been drinking and ran off the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Star.