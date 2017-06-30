A screenshot of the video

A screenshot of the video

Saturday Jul 1

The shocking video that has apparently gone viral happened at a red light in West Memphis on Friday afternoon at Broadway and Rhodes. Taneka Turner, the woman getting the brunt of the attack, said she is the victim and she was attacked because of past issues with a woman in the car next to hers.

Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

West Memphis, AR

