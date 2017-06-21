Wednesday's open line
The state Human Services Department has announced that the Ascent Child Health Services in West Memphis has been placed on probationary status as the result of the death of a 5-year-old child left in a hot van all day. It will receive closer monitoring and get out of the transportation business.
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|SSOB
|37,426
|Who prostitutes around here? Where? (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|semen spray tan
|23
|heather max (May '15)
|4 hr
|Mark Scratchanass
|20
|Peggy Clark
|13 hr
|Melissa
|3
|Blake Todd
|Sun
|guest
|10
|Confused
|Sun
|Porkchop
|2
|Lakeshore Bo
|Jun 22
|Marion
|2
