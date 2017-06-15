Thursday's open line
KATV reports on past activities of state Rep. Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro, CEO of Ascent, a child care organization whose units included a West Memphis facility where a child died this week after being left all day in a van. The center also was closed for an outbreak of shigella, a bacteria that causes diarrhea and can spread through groups of children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 min
|--Bad Dad--
|37,060
|Neglect homicide
|6 hr
|guest
|2
|CS baby daddy
|9 hr
|Baby
|2
|sarah rickman (Dec '14)
|12 hr
|Trey
|29
|Lonna S (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|oh Lonna
|14
|Who prostitutes around here? Where? (Mar '15)
|Jun 15
|Come Soon Come Often
|15
|Diarrhea Auction
|Jun 15
|auction available
|7
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC