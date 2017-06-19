Special-Needs Child Dies At Anti-Regulation Lawmaker's Daycare
A five-year-old boy died in the parking lot of a daycare run by the sole sponsor of a bill stripping a state agency of its powers to regulate child care facilities. In late March 2017, Arkansas' state legislature passed an act that stripped the state's Early Childhood Committee of its powers to regulate child care facilities.
