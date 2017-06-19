Special-Needs Child Dies At Anti-Regu...

Special-Needs Child Dies At Anti-Regulation Lawmaker's Daycare

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

A five-year-old boy died in the parking lot of a daycare run by the sole sponsor of a bill stripping a state agency of its powers to regulate child care facilities. In late March 2017, Arkansas' state legislature passed an act that stripped the state's Early Childhood Committee of its powers to regulate child care facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Sarah Hill 37,286
Who prostitutes around here? Where? (Mar '15) 3 hr Asha 22
Lakeshore Bo Thu Marion 2
Charlie Burch Thu Guest 1
Blake Todd Wed dang 7
kid left dead in bus Jun 21 Melania Spicer 17
tonya ans tim Jun 21 Porkchop 4
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC