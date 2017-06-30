Salary panel OKs raises of 2% for all but Griffin
All of state government's elected officials except the lieutenant governor will receive 2 percent pay increases next month, the commission that sets their salaries decided Tuesday. In a 4-0 vote with three commissioners absent, the Independent Citizens Commission approved its proposed raises for the elected officials.
