Salary panel OKs raises of 2% for all but Griffin

Wednesday Jun 28

All of state government's elected officials except the lieutenant governor will receive 2 percent pay increases next month, the commission that sets their salaries decided Tuesday. In a 4-0 vote with three commissioners absent, the Independent Citizens Commission approved its proposed raises for the elected officials.

