Portuguese radio says 25 people kille...

Portuguese radio says 25 people killed in forest fires

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal. Some 600 firefighters are fighting blazes that are raging in the Pedrogao Grande area about 150 kilometers northeast of Lisbon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 52 min Press 37,197
kid left dead in bus 1 hr Breaking the circle 16
tonya ans tim 3 hr Porkchop 4
TomKat Tattoo's (Mar '12) 3 hr Mary Jane rotten ... 169
Blake Todd 3 hr Mary Jane rotten ... 3
White Nation 14 hr iron 1
WMHS Blue Devil Baseball Fundraiser (Dec '15) Tue Guest 6
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC