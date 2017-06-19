Portuguese radio says 25 people killed in forest fires
Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal. Some 600 firefighters are fighting blazes that are raging in the Pedrogao Grande area about 150 kilometers northeast of Lisbon.
