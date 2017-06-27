Plea guilty to killing deputy, lover's kin

A man who shot and killed a Yell County sheriff's lieutenant, an elderly woman in a wheelchair and a teenager pleaded guilty Friday, avoiding a possible death penalty but ensuring that he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. As James Arthur Bowden, 42, of Dardanelle was escorted into a heavily guarded courtroom, he focused his teary gaze on his former girlfriend, Haley McHam, 31, seated in the second row.

