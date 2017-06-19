Panel to study licensing rules for ch...

Panel to study licensing rules for child care

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A legislative committee will review existing rules and regulations for child care licensing after the death of a child at a facility overseen by a state lawmaker. Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, made the announcement to the Joint Performance Review panel on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 54 min Candy yummy 37,190
TomKat Tattoo's (Mar '12) 1 hr grave steven 168
kid left dead in bus 4 hr Melania Spicer 15
White Nation 5 hr iron 1
tonya ans tim 21 hr Look 3
WMHS Blue Devil Baseball Fundraiser (Dec '15) 23 hr Guest 6
CS baby daddy Mon Moccatan 5
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,912,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC