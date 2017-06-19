Panel to study licensing rules for child care
A legislative committee will review existing rules and regulations for child care licensing after the death of a child at a facility overseen by a state lawmaker. Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, made the announcement to the Joint Performance Review panel on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|54 min
|Candy yummy
|37,190
|TomKat Tattoo's (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|grave steven
|168
|kid left dead in bus
|4 hr
|Melania Spicer
|15
|White Nation
|5 hr
|iron
|1
|tonya ans tim
|21 hr
|Look
|3
|WMHS Blue Devil Baseball Fundraiser (Dec '15)
|23 hr
|Guest
|6
|CS baby daddy
|Mon
|Moccatan
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC