LIVE: Lucinda Williams @ The Egg, 5/9/17

Lucinda Williams' new album is called The Ghosts of Highway 20 , so it's not surprising that her enchanting performance at The Egg last month was in some respects a Southern travel log, ranging from Pineola to West Memphis, Lake Charles to Greenville. Her distinctive drawl, shaped by stops in Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Arkansas as her lit professor father moved from one college to another, makes Williams one of the most readily-identifiable singers on the folk-country circuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.