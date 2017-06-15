Lawmaker with daycare where child die...

Lawmaker with daycare where child died pushed for less regulation

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Arkansas Times

REP. DAN SULLIVAN:A foe of regulation of child care facilities, such as the one he leads where one child died and others came down with a bacterial ailment. KATV's Jason Pederson reports on past activitie s of state Rep. Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro , CEO of Ascent, a child care organization whose units included a West Memphis facility where a child died this week after being left all day in a van.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 min Donnie MilhouseTrump 36,996
Who prostitutes around here? Where? (Mar '15) 5 hr hooker looker 13
Diarrhea Auction 6 hr auction available 7
anns (May '13) Jun 12 moron 5
Natalie goodwinn Jun 12 Lookn 1
angela o'kane (Sep '11) Jun 12 curios 18
Lonna S (Jul '16) Jun 11 Renee 13
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC