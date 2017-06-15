Lawmaker with daycare where child died pushed for less regulation

REP. DAN SULLIVAN:A foe of regulation of child care facilities, such as the one he leads where one child died and others came down with a bacterial ailment. KATV's Jason Pederson reports on past activitie s of state Rep. Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro , CEO of Ascent, a child care organization whose units included a West Memphis facility where a child died this week after being left all day in a van.

