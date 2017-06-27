Ignorance in action
The state's Department of Human Services has awakened to how inhumane some state-certified and state-financed services can be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlie Burch
|2 hr
|faithful
|4
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Reality Check
|37,509
|Peggy Clark
|10 hr
|Truth
|4
|ambulance services and fire departments (May '09)
|Thu
|Spell Checker
|91
|Who prostitutes around here? Where? (Mar '15)
|Jun 28
|LordH
|24
|heather max (May '15)
|Jun 27
|Mark Scratchanass
|20
|Blake Todd
|Jun 25
|guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC