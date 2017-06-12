I-55 improvements require overnight lane closures
WEST MEMPHIS, AR - The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department is making it easier for over-the-road truckers to keep moving. But, it will mean detours for big rigs and other drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redhead at suntrust
|29 min
|Love struck
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|54 min
|Marie
|36,876
|anns (May '13)
|1 hr
|moron
|5
|Natalie goodwinn
|3 hr
|Lookn
|1
|angela o'kane (Sep '11)
|7 hr
|curios
|18
|Lonna S (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Renee
|13
|sarah rickman (Dec '14)
|Jun 10
|eww
|28
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC