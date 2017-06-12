I-55 improvements require more overnight lane closures

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - Travelers to and from Memphis can expect more lane closures as highway crews work to improve Interstate 55. Crews will alternately close I-55 northbound lanes to install updated Weigh In Motion hardware between the Mississippi River Bridge and the Bridgeport Road Exit, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department. The closures will occur between 8 p.m. Monday, June 12, and 8 a.m. Saturday, June 17, weather permitting.

