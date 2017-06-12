I-55 closures could slow traffic into Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - Pay extra attention if you're driving northbound on Interstate 55 from Memphis into Arkansas between June 12 and June 17. Work crews will close lanes on the roadway between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. so they can complete a hardware installation. Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department will close one lane at a time while it installs new, high tech hardware to weigh trucks as they drive over the bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.