Four Women Face Charges in Arkansas Day Care Hot Car Death

Four Arkansas women are facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 5-year-old boy who died after he was left inside a day care van all day, police said. The boy's body was found Monday inside the van in the West Memphis day care's parking lot.

