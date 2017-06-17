Four Women Face Charges in Arkansas Day Care Hot Car Death
Four Arkansas women are facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 5-year-old boy who died after he was left inside a day care van all day, police said. The boy's body was found Monday inside the van in the West Memphis day care's parking lot.
