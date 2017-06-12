Ex-Cub Scouts 'den mom' charged with kiddie porn after grooming boy 0:0

Ex-Cub Scouts 'den mom' charged with ...

A former Cub Scouts leader from Arkansas was arrested on charges stemming from an alleged relationship with a teenage pack member whose parents claim she groomed the boy. Christina McCafferty, 38, of West Memphis, was charged Saturday with sexual indecency with a child and computer child pornography, according to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette .

