Child Found Dead After Being Left in Arkansas Day Care Van

A 5-year-old Arkansas boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. The boy may have been asleep when the van arrived at the day care early Monday and never got off the van, which remained in the parking lot, West Memphis, Arkansas, Police said.

