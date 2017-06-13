Child found dead after being left in Arkansas day care van
A six-year-old was found unresponsive after being left on a day care van in West Memphis Monday, CBS affiliate WREG reports . Police said he was found around 3:30 p.m. when the staff at Ascent Children's Heath Services went to prepare the van to bring the kids home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|38 min
|jess
|37,007
|Who prostitutes around here? Where? (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Come Soon Come Often
|15
|Diarrhea Auction
|10 hr
|auction available
|7
|anns (May '13)
|Jun 12
|moron
|5
|Natalie goodwinn
|Jun 12
|Lookn
|1
|angela o'kane (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|curios
|18
|Lonna S (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|Renee
|13
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC