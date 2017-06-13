Child found dead after being left in ...

Child found dead after being left in Arkansas day care van

Tuesday

A six-year-old was found unresponsive after being left on a day care van in West Memphis Monday, CBS affiliate WREG reports . Police said he was found around 3:30 p.m. when the staff at Ascent Children's Heath Services went to prepare the van to bring the kids home.

