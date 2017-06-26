Bott Radio Network Expands in Arkansa...

Bott Radio Network Expands in Arkansas & South Dakota

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Sam Rinearson, Bott Radio Network , 913-693-5707 OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 21, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Bott Radio Network expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network with the launch of two new radio stations, serving Rapid City, SD at 90.3 FM, and serving Fort Smith, AR at 88.9 FM. Building on the legacy of Christian programming begun by AFR on these stations, BRN began broadcasting its format of Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information on these full-power FM stations in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

