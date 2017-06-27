Arkansas Will Accept Marijuana Applic...

Arkansas Will Accept Marijuana Applications Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

Patients, growers, and prospective dispensary owners can apply Friday to state officials in Arkansas to join the state's brand new medical marijuana program. Arkansas voters approved medical marijuana in the state last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 57 min Sharon 37,552
Look maw. The Lords of Diarrhea are coming! 5 hr Vagina Anne 1
Co worker probs 9 hr Emurlee 2
Bud Mathis (May '16) 22 hr A Co Worker 4
Deo 22 hr A Co Worker 8
Jessica Lancaster (Nov '15) 22 hr Dread head friend 36
Does dental school still take patients 22 hr Info 8
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,745 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC