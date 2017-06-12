2 in custody, 2 sought in death of boy at Arkansas day care
Two Arkansas day care workers were being held Friday on manslaughter charges and police were seeking two others in connection with the death of a 5-year-old developmentally disabled boy who was left in a sweltering van all day. West Memphis Police Capt.
