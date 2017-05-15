Suspect in 3 shooting deaths pleads innocent
A man who family members say is mentally ill told a judge Monday morning that he is innocent in a triple homicide last week that left a Yell County sheriff's lieutenant, a woman and a teenager dead. Authorities have not released a suspected motive in the killings, only saying that James Arthur Bowden, 42, was involved in a domestic dispute at about 6:48 a.m. Thursday at 12084 Gum Springs Road, west of Dardanelle.
