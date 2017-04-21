Statewide traffic hub in works

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is establishing a statewide traffic management center, which agency officials see as the next step in using technology to help manage and ease disruptions to traffic. The department has already amassed a network of 42 closed-circuit television cameras, 54 dynamic message signs and 11 highway advisory radio stations.

