Slain Arkansas sheriff's lieutenant is laid to rest

Wednesday May 17

" A 100-strong choir of uniformed officers and a 21-gun salute sounded farewell at a memorial service for an Arkansas sheriff's lieutenant who was killed last week in the line of duty. Law enforcement officers from across the state wearing their badges with black ribbons packed a Russellville church Monday to remember Lt.

