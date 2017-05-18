Sister of accused killer in Arkansas ...

Sister of accused killer in Arkansas says he's mentally ill

Friday May 12 Read more: Powhatan Today

The sister of a man accused of killing an Arkansas sheriff's deputy and two other people says she spoke to him by phone while he held a woman hostage during a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Julie Inmon told The Associated Press on Friday that her brother, James Arthur Bowden, has a history of mental illness.

