Sister of accused killer in Arkansas says he's mentally ill
The sister of a man accused of killing an Arkansas sheriff's deputy and two other people says she spoke to him by phone while he held a woman hostage during a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Julie Inmon told The Associated Press on Friday that her brother, James Arthur Bowden, has a history of mental illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Mellissa
|36,022
|Diarrhea Auction
|10 hr
|Big seller J
|3
|Who Is Mr. Bojangles? (Oct '11)
|19 hr
|Scirlocc
|28
|Brenda stewart
|Sat
|Laughingatyou222
|3
|Donald Trump for president (Apr '11)
|Thu
|BARNEYll
|26
|Cathy Akers
|May 17
|guest
|1
|christina schuster (Nov '16)
|May 16
|Guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC