Police search for suspects after suspects fire at officer's vehicle
WEST MEMPHIS, AR - West Memphis police are searching for two suspects who reportedly fled on foot after firing at an officer's car during a traffic stop. According to a press release, an officer attempted to pull over 20-year-old Jaylen Farmer and 19-year-old Vondre McClure.
