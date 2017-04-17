Police search for suspects after susp...

Police search for suspects after suspects fire at officer's vehicle

Read more: KAIT-TV

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - West Memphis police are searching for two suspects who reportedly fled on foot after firing at an officer's car during a traffic stop. According to a press release, an officer attempted to pull over 20-year-old Jaylen Farmer and 19-year-old Vondre McClure.

West Memphis, AR

