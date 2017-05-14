Police Negotiating With Suspect in Fa...

Police Negotiating With Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Deputy

There are 1 comment on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from Sunday May 14, titled Police Negotiating With Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Deputy. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:

Bowden was arrested Thursday afternoon in Yell County in the fatal shooting of Lt. Kevin Mainhart as well as the deaths of two other unidentified victims.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
moron

United States

#1 Monday May 15
Negotiating my azz they should have executed that piece of garbage on the spot
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shit starters 1 hr Judy green eyes 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Don down on dover 36,131
Meagan 10 hr Todd 1
Naming a Street after D'Aunte Farrow (Aug '07) 14 hr Don down on dover 20
martin luther king dream 14 hr who DAT be 3
black lives matter? (Jan '16) 15 hr its a riddle 14
Diarrhea Auction Wed Farts in bathroom 4
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC