Panel fails to OK bill to shift cash into reserve fund

A bill that would transfer about $105 million in the Arkansas Healthy Century Trust Fund from tobacco settlement funds to the state's Long-Term Reserve Fund failed to clear the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee on Monday afternoon. The committee's 23-20 vote on Senate Bill 5 by Senate Republican leader Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs fell six votes short of the 29 votes required for approval from the 56-member committee.

