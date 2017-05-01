Panel fails to OK bill to shift cash into reserve fund
A bill that would transfer about $105 million in the Arkansas Healthy Century Trust Fund from tobacco settlement funds to the state's Long-Term Reserve Fund failed to clear the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee on Monday afternoon. The committee's 23-20 vote on Senate Bill 5 by Senate Republican leader Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs fell six votes short of the 29 votes required for approval from the 56-member committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People ripping people off on there stuff
|3 hr
|Reaper
|8
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|guest
|35,460
|Pharris and Eugene
|6 hr
|lol
|3
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|12 hr
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Tyler Kelley
|Sat
|Sarah
|1
|kara shatz (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Observer
|12
|Farting blood
|Apr 29
|wormy
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC