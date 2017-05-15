I-40/I-55 to face lane closures

I-40/I-55 to face lane closures

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - A major east-west corridor in the region will see some work being done, with overnight lane closures this week. According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, utility work by West Memphis city crews will force overnight lane closures on I-40 and I-55.

