Fort Smith's Files won't run

1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith, said in a statement Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to his Senate District 8 seat. House Majority Leader Mathew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, had announced hours earlier that he would run for the seat.

