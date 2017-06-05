Forecasters: Storms with 'a few brief tornadoes' possible over holiday weekend in Arkansas
The northern half of Arkansas faces an enhanced risk for severe weather Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. By Sunday morning, much of the state will still face a slight risk for storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Emily here again
|36,767
|My Eggo Preggo
|3 hr
|Just sayin
|7
|The girls at Smokes
|16 hr
|toecrackhoe whore...
|5
|State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16)
|Jun 5
|WTF
|156
|Proud to support our First Lady president (Oct '16)
|Jun 5
|qwe
|26
|heather max (May '15)
|Jun 5
|Dover
|19
|Marion Auction Mania! (May '15)
|Jun 4
|D C DC DC DC
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC