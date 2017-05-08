Bangin' in Cammack Village: traffic enforcement brings arrests, chase
ARRESTS IN CAMMACK: I haven't been able to confirm yet if these were guns seized in Sunday arrest in Cammack Village, but the police department posted the photo with an account of the arrest. Interesting report on the Cammack Village Police Department Facebook page about traffic Sunday through the municipal island in northwest Little Rock related to an apparent gang gathering in Murray Park .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 min
|BARNEYII
|35,557
|Lakeshore Water (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|Mad
|12
|Proud to support our First Lady president (Oct '16)
|23 hr
|qwe
|24
|Help for Ronald Ward
|Wed
|Tony
|5
|Married women looking for discreet fun? (Jan '13)
|Tue
|Guestwhat
|23
|The local auctions around here
|Mon
|Mojack jones
|3
|Another Obamacare scare ad withers under scrutiny (Sep '14)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|14
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC