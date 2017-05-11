Arkansas manhunt: Police say 3 shot b...

Arkansas manhunt: Police say 3 shot by suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fox News

Arkansas State Police are hunting for a suspect accused of shooting at least 3 people Thursday, including a police officer. Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman says the shooting happened early Thursday in the Dardanelle-Chickalah area of Yell County, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 21 min Guest 35,567
christina schuster 2 hr Putangslayer3000 2
Kody Scott Frasure (Mar '12) 21 hr Jason cornholed 34
Help for Ronald Ward Wed Tony 5
The local auctions around here May 8 Mojack jones 3
Hearts of stone May 8 American 4
west memphis three......wm3 (Mar '07) May 6 truth 3
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Crittenden County was issued at May 12 at 11:49AM CDT

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC