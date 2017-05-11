Arkansas manhunt: Police say 3 shot by suspect
Arkansas State Police are hunting for a suspect accused of shooting at least 3 people Thursday, including a police officer. Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman says the shooting happened early Thursday in the Dardanelle-Chickalah area of Yell County, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock.
