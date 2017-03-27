Senate turns aside bid to curb constitution changes
The Arkansas Senate on Friday handily rejected referring to voters a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it more difficult for citizens to qualify a proposed amendment for the ballot, for lawmakers to refer a proposal to voters and for voters to approve an amendment. Without any debate, the Senate voted 9-21 on House Joint Resolution 1003 by House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|34,574
|Lisa deroach (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Its ur gurl Emily...
|33
|Matt byrd (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Its ur gurl Emily...
|13
|Embezzlement
|4 hr
|Emily
|13
|Donna ( Meter Reader ?
|10 hr
|Someone
|2
|Tim and Peggy
|12 hr
|Please
|5
|who is the biggest womanizer in west memphis? (Dec '10)
|Mar 28
|What a joke
|35
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC