Senate turns aside bid to curb consti...

Senate turns aside bid to curb constitution changes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

The Arkansas Senate on Friday handily rejected referring to voters a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it more difficult for citizens to qualify a proposed amendment for the ballot, for lawmakers to refer a proposal to voters and for voters to approve an amendment. Without any debate, the Senate voted 9-21 on House Joint Resolution 1003 by House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Now_What- 34,574
Lisa deroach (Nov '14) 1 hr Its ur gurl Emily... 33
Matt byrd (Apr '13) 1 hr Its ur gurl Emily... 13
Embezzlement 4 hr Emily 13
Donna ( Meter Reader ? 10 hr Someone 2
Tim and Peggy 12 hr Please 5
who is the biggest womanizer in west memphis? (Dec '10) Mar 28 What a joke 35
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC