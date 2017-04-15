Police kill robbery suspect n West Memphis, State Police to review
West Memphis polic e shot a suspected armed robber this morning and the State Police are investigating the case. From the Arkansas State Police Shortly after 7 a.m. police were alerted to an armed robbery at a West Memphis motel when they encountered an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|34,921
|anyone know a drug dealer in west memphis
|2 hr
|Emily dat be me
|2
|Evan Wynn Running for Mayor (Aug '16)
|12 hr
|LongSchlon
|36
|Arkansas Act 309 (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|Metallica
|18
|Kelly Daily (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Nite rider
|9
|trey mullen
|Apr 18
|guest
|2
|Help for Ronald Ward
|Apr 17
|I saw
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC