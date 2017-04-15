Police kill robbery suspect n West Me...

Police kill robbery suspect n West Memphis, State Police to review

Saturday Apr 15

West Memphis polic e shot a suspected armed robber this morning and the State Police are investigating the case. From the Arkansas State Police Shortly after 7 a.m. police were alerted to an armed robbery at a West Memphis motel when they encountered an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect.

West Memphis, AR

