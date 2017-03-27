Papa's last buzz leads to a honey of a retirement

Mark Hall of Winnsboro, Texas, also known as the legendary Papa Buzz, is just one of the cast of characters in town this past weekend for the FLW Costa Series Tournament on Lake Dardanelle. I had the pleasure of meeting Hall and his better half Monica some 10 years ago when he drew out as my co-angler in a FLW BFL event on Lake Dardanelle.

