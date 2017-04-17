Man killed by officers had criminal past, W. Memphis police say
A man whom West Memphis police officers fatally shot Saturday after he drew a weapon on them had a criminal history in Indiana that included sexual assault and armed robbery, authorities said. Police shot and killed Olugbalah Ridley, 33, of Indianapolis Saturday morning after, they say, he robbed the America's Best Value Inn at 2411 E. Service Road in West Memphis.
