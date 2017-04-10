Man arrested in Parkin shooting

Man arrested in Parkin shooting

There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Man arrested in Parkin shooting. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

PARKIN, AR - A Crittenden County man faces multiple felony charges after his recent arrest on suspicion of shooting a woman, Parkin police said Tuesday. Joseph Coleman of West Memphis was arrested in connection with a March 25 shooting at a home on Autis Street in Parkin.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
mtyler

Inglewood, CA

#1 Wednesday
what was the woman's name that was killed by the man from west memphis
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 min SSOB 34,778
nick wilson (Oct '09) 5 hr Gidgetmonstermidget 23
Is Robin Hood Hills Still There? Will be up th... (Aug '13) Thu truecrimebuff 49
Why do guys try to pursue married women? (Apr '11) Thu Jenbstrand70 21
Embezzlement Apr 11 Emily fasho 39
Southland Greyhound is a joke (Dec '11) Apr 11 Biggest Blackest ... 59
West Memphis Mayor The black choices Apr 11 Emily hardcore now 4
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,167 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC