Man arrested in Parkin shooting
There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Man arrested in Parkin shooting. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
PARKIN, AR - A Crittenden County man faces multiple felony charges after his recent arrest on suspicion of shooting a woman, Parkin police said Tuesday. Joseph Coleman of West Memphis was arrested in connection with a March 25 shooting at a home on Autis Street in Parkin.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
|
#1 Wednesday
what was the woman's name that was killed by the man from west memphis
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 min
|SSOB
|34,778
|nick wilson (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Gidgetmonstermidget
|23
|Is Robin Hood Hills Still There? Will be up th... (Aug '13)
|Thu
|truecrimebuff
|49
|Why do guys try to pursue married women? (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Jenbstrand70
|21
|Embezzlement
|Apr 11
|Emily fasho
|39
|Southland Greyhound is a joke (Dec '11)
|Apr 11
|Biggest Blackest ...
|59
|West Memphis Mayor The black choices
|Apr 11
|Emily hardcore now
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC