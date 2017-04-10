Johnny Depp Joins Execution Protest: - Arkansas Almost Put an...
Johnny Depp appeared in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, to lend his support to protesters opposing executions in the state. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor spoke at the Rally to Stop the Arkansas Executions, which drew hundreds, according to CBS affiliate THV 11 .
