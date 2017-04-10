GMACW To Merge With EDGE

GMACW To Merge With EDGE

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

The Greater Memphis Alliance for a Competitive Workforce would become part of the Economic Development Growth Engine organization in a proposal the EDGE board is to vote on Wednesday, April 19. GMACW was created three years ago as part of a regional economic development plan and its efforts have include the "MemphisWorks" apps of job listings and videos as well as job resumes with interaction between the two groups that was launched late last year. The alliance has also explored the idea of Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools, also known as P-Tech schools that extend high school for two years beyond the senior year and offer college level courses starting in the 10th grade for college credit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Barberrella 34,818
Christie Browder (Jul '08) 21 hr hackmysackintoUrM... 44
Why do guys try to pursue married women? (Apr '11) Sat pitbull 23
nick wilson (Oct '09) Apr 14 Gidgetmonstermidget 23
Is Robin Hood Hills Still There? Will be up th... (Aug '13) Apr 13 truecrimebuff 49
News Man arrested in Parkin shooting Apr 12 mtyler 1
Embezzlement Apr 11 Emily fasho 39
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC