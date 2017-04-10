GMACW To Merge With EDGE

The Greater Memphis Alliance for a Competitive Workforce would become part of the Economic Development Growth Engine organization in a proposal the EDGE board is to vote on Wednesday, April 19. GMACW was created three years ago as part of a regional economic development plan and its efforts have include the "MemphisWorks" apps of job listings and videos as well as job resumes with interaction between the two groups that was launched late last year. The alliance has also explored the idea of Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools, also known as P-Tech schools that extend high school for two years beyond the senior year and offer college level courses starting in the 10th grade for college credit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.