Death penalty demonstration at Capitol today
The Arkansas Coalition Against the Death Penalty is demonstrating at the Capitol today against the scheduled state killing of seven men beginning Monday. The crowd at the demonstration included former Death Row inmate Damien Echols of the West Memphis Three and actor Johnny Depp.
