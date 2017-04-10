Bail lowered for man accused of fatally shooting Little Rock woman;...

A Pulaski County circuit judge Thursday cut the $500,000 bail of a West Memphis man by more than half after the defendant's attorney, citing a "strong" case for self-defense, predicted that prosecutors had little chance of a first-degree murder conviction. The $200,000 bail set by Judge Chris Piazza was still almost three times the $75,000 that defense attorney Bobby Digby had requested for 31-year-old Jerrold Dewayne Howard.

