Bail lowered for man accused of fatal...

Bail lowered for man accused of fatally shooting Little Rock woman;...

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A Pulaski County circuit judge Thursday cut the $500,000 bail of a West Memphis man by more than half after the defendant's attorney, citing a "strong" case for self-defense, predicted that prosecutors had little chance of a first-degree murder conviction. The $200,000 bail set by Judge Chris Piazza was still almost three times the $75,000 that defense attorney Bobby Digby had requested for 31-year-old Jerrold Dewayne Howard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nick wilson (Oct '09) 4 hr nick siggers 22
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 hr Emily fasho 34,771
Is Robin Hood Hills Still There? Will be up th... (Aug '13) 17 hr truecrimebuff 49
Why do guys try to pursue married women? (Apr '11) 22 hr Jenbstrand70 21
News Man arrested in Parkin shooting Wed mtyler 1
Embezzlement Tue Emily fasho 39
Southland Greyhound is a joke (Dec '11) Tue Biggest Blackest ... 59
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,596 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC