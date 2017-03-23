Arkansas court upholds ruling for teachers

Ultimately, the court's judges found that recess means "a suspension of business or procedure for a comparatively short time" or "a period lasting from 10 minutes to an hour that intervenes between the class or study periods of a school day and is used for rest, play, or lunch." Based on that definition -- which a judge found in Webster's Third New International Dictionary -- the court upheld a lower court ruling that the Pulaski County Special School District was violating a 2003 law aimed at stopping schools from assigning teachers more than 60 minutes of "non-instructional duties" per week.

