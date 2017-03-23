Arkansas court upholds ruling for tea...

Arkansas court upholds ruling for teachers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Ultimately, the court's judges found that recess means "a suspension of business or procedure for a comparatively short time" or "a period lasting from 10 minutes to an hour that intervenes between the class or study periods of a school day and is used for rest, play, or lunch." Based on that definition -- which a judge found in Webster's Third New International Dictionary -- the court upheld a lower court ruling that the Pulaski County Special School District was violating a 2003 law aimed at stopping schools from assigning teachers more than 60 minutes of "non-instructional duties" per week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 23 min Reality Check 35,168
Shake Shack closing Tue Mary Jane rotten ... 5
Drowning Apr 22 sisieq 2
Evan Wynn Running for Mayor (Aug '16) Apr 20 LongSchlon 36
Arkansas Act 309 (Feb '09) Apr 19 Metallica 18
Kelly Daily (Aug '16) Apr 19 Nite rider 9
trey mullen Apr 18 guest 2
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,274 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC