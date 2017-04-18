After flow of ideas, city in Arkansas out to make water tower a tourist draw
Main Street West Memphis will illuminate a 94-year-old water tower on East Broadway and hang glistening cables from it, giving the effect of cascading water, as part of the Crittenden County town's efforts to boost tourism downtown. The project, which could begin in June and be completed by the end of the year, comes on the heels of plans to build a 5-mile trail along the Mississippi River that connects with a walkway that crosses the river by the Harahan Bridge to Memphis.
