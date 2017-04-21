$211M set for projects at Arkansas sc...

$211M set for projects at Arkansas schools

33 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Fifty-five Arkansas school districts will receive a total of $211.1 million in state aid to help finance construction of more than a dozen schools plus additions, renovations, roofs, storm shelters, and heating and air conditioning systems. The Arkansas Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation Commission approved the funding for 78 projects to begin in 2017-18 in those districts, which are as large as Springdale, Fort Smith, Bentonville, Jonesboro and West Memphis, and as small as Alpena, Earle, Lamar and Palestine-Wheatley.

