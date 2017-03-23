W. Memphis crew to put drone on job
Lt. Fred Thorne toggled the stick on the controller and the DJI Phantom 4 drone rose higher over the West Memphis Fire Department's station on Seventh Street. Lt. Fred Thorne assembles the West Memphis department's drone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 min
|BARNEYII
|34,308
|Malone sentenced today Hallum Case (May '13)
|1 hr
|EugeneTheDruggie
|14
|Biggest backstabbers in CC
|5 hr
|Emily
|9
|who is the biggest womanizer in west memphis? (Dec '10)
|22 hr
|His-ex1
|30
|People ripping people off on there stuff
|Wed
|Lisa
|7
|Where is Clyde????
|Wed
|Lisa
|8
|Jenni Hoskin (Apr '16)
|Mar 19
|Oh lort
|17
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC