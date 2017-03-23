TDOT to shut down 'Old Bridge'

TDOT to shut down 'Old Bridge'

Friday Mar 31

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will shut down the Interstate 55 bridge over the Mississippi River. TDOT says the closure is necessary to safely remove an abandoned Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.

