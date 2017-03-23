Member of West Memphis Three speaks about Tapp deal

When professor Steve Drizin learned that Chris Tapp had taken a deal that would let him out of prison but leave a murder conviction on his record, he took to Facebook to share his thoughts. Drizin is one of the nation's foremost wrongful conviction attorneys, the former head of the Center on Wrongful Convictions and assistant dean of the Bluhm Legal Clinic at Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.