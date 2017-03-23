Member of West Memphis Three speaks a...

Member of West Memphis Three speaks about Tapp deal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Post Register

When professor Steve Drizin learned that Chris Tapp had taken a deal that would let him out of prison but leave a murder conviction on his record, he took to Facebook to share his thoughts. Drizin is one of the nation's foremost wrongful conviction attorneys, the former head of the Center on Wrongful Convictions and assistant dean of the Bluhm Legal Clinic at Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embezzlement 3 hr Sad 5
madison mattingly (Feb '11) 4 hr Emily back again 14
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr arkansan 34,514
Amber Williams 17 hr I was there 2
Alicia 22 hr Lackie2615 5
who is the biggest womanizer in west memphis? (Dec '10) 23 hr What a joke 35
Martha's Bridge (Oct '11) Tue Nah 18
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC