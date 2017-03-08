Louis Dreyfus Company Opens New Terminal in West Memphis, AR
The 800,000-bushel state-of-the-art terminal is a delivery point for crops grown around the mid-Delta region. A covered belt conveyor, with a capacity of 60,000 bushels per hour that runs almost 3,000 feet overhead, connects the elevator to the barge-loading station.
